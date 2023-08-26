Status (SNT) Price Down 9% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $84.85 million and $1.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,015.01 or 1.00042769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,423,502 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,423,502.279934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02205754 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,377,158.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

