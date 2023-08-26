Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.17.

DKS stock opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

