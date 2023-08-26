Stifel Nicolaus Trims Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Target Price to C$1.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Anaergia in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Anaergia from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
