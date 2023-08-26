Stifel Nicolaus Trims Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Target Price to C$1.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Anaergia in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Anaergia from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANRGF

Anaergia Price Performance

About Anaergia

ANRGF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

(Get Free Report)

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.