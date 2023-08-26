Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
Read Our Latest Report on Stingray Group
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.