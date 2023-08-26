Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Stingray Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS STGYF remained flat at C$4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.11. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$4.46.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

