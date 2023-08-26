StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BGI stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Birks Group by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

