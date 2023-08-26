StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chart Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.86.

GTLS opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

