StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.5 %

FCFS opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $72.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 121,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,657,000 after buying an additional 200,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

