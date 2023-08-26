StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.28 and a beta of 1.26. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

In related news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,856 shares of company stock valued at $802,065. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 597.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 881,856 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 108,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

