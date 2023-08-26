StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.36.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RETA stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $169.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22.

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $12,346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,663 shares of company stock worth $28,556,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,231,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after acquiring an additional 897,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 472,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 420,490 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.