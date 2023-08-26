StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AJX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

AJX opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $153.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.81. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

