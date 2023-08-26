Stratex International (LON:STI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares.

Stratex International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

Stratex International Company Profile

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

