Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Down 62.2% in August

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the July 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STRM stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.24. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,628,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

