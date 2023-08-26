Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $629,129.38 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,016,486,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,956,753 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

