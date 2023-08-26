Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Down 9.3%

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 246,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 305,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

