Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Summit State Bank Price Performance

SSBI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Summit State Bank has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit State Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit State Bank by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.