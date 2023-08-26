Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 3,813 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,970. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $101.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

