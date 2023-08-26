Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

NOW stock traded up $14.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.65. 680,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.