Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $11.45 on Friday, hitting $460.18. 92,534,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,214,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.18. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

