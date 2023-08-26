Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $40,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,303 shares in the company, valued at $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,002 shares of company stock worth $43,000,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $111.93. 2,707,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,009. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.