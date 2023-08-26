Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 282,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 34,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.00. 1,289,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

