Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $402.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,634. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.38. The firm has a market cap of $379.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.