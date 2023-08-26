SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,169,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 633,623 shares.The stock last traded at $12.24 and had previously closed at $12.09.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 6.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

