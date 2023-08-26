Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

