Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, an increase of 700.9% from the July 31st total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Sunshine Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBFM stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

