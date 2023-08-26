Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lifted to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $253.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,569 shares of company stock worth $15,557,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

