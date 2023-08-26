Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 142.2% in August

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $25.18 on Friday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

