Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $199.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.02. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

