Synovus Financial Corp Has $11.37 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after buying an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after acquiring an additional 334,758 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $145.35 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

