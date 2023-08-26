Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.83 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $390.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

