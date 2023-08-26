Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $442.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

