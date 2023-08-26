Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $931.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

