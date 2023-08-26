Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,358 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $381.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.44. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.