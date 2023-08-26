Synovus Financial Corp Sells 779 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 625,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

