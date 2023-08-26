Synovus Financial Corp Sells 854 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VALQ opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

About American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

