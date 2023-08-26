Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

SYY opened at $69.76 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

