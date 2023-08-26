Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Rayonier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1 3 1 0 2.00 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.73%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $442.61 million 5.35 $82.06 million $0.83 27.12 Rayonier $828.63 million 5.37 $107.08 million $0.55 54.55

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 207.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Rayonier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 19.87% 17.41% 4.06% Rayonier 9.77% 2.55% 1.28%

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Rayonier on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.91 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres).

