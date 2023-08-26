TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TAT Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ TATT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.98.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter.
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
