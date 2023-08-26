TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.17. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.75.

TC Energy stock opened at C$48.07 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$66.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

