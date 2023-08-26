TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TeamViewer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. 4,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.51.
TeamViewer Company Profile
