TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.20

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 217318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

TechTarget Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 38.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 196,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in TechTarget by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

