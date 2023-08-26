TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.20

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 217318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 38.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 196,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in TechTarget by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

