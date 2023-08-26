Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.