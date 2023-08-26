Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $368.53 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001604 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002424 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,081,337,948 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,581,140,301 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

