Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 55,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 64,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.
About Texas Mineral Resources
Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.
