Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 55,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 64,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Texas Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.