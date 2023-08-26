Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 8,620.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.1 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

TGSNF remained flat at $13.72 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

