Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,200 shares, an increase of 557.8% from the July 31st total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TBVPF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 12,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.
About Thai Beverage Public
