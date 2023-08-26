Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,200 shares, an increase of 557.8% from the July 31st total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Thai Beverage Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TBVPF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 12,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

About Thai Beverage Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.