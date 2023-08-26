Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUFBY remained flat at $8.45 during trading hours on Friday. Thai Union Group Public has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Thai Union Group Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1516 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

