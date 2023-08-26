The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Allstate worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

