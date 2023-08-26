The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 288.6% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of BKGFF stock remained flat at $49.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $54.22.
About The Berkeley Group
