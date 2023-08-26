The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 288.6% from the July 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKGFF stock remained flat at $49.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

