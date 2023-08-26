The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.02.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
