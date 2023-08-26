The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

