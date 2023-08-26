The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

GLU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 5,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,618. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,126.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

